Simple habits that may be affecting your health

Eating healthy? Check.

Exercising? Check.

Going to bed early? Check.

Doing the typical stuff that should make you feel as though you’re in fact on the healthier side of life? I bet even for this too you’d probably say check.

But check this out, not to burst your bubble, but the sad reality is that approximately 58 per cent of you are actually engaging in one or more bad habits that affect the progress of the fruitful long life that you, my dear readers so desire.

We know….easy to make, hard to break – but let’s take the first step of identifying them.

I am pretty sure you must have reached a point where you are just about tired to hear songs about how sodas and high sugar drinks affect your health negatively. Still, should we do the count on how many glasses or bottles of sugary drinks you’ve had already?

I’m guilty of downing one too many bottles of that guilty pleasure and I can assert that you probably have too. But food for thought people, don’t you think all these high sugar-sweetened drinks could possibly link to health complications. Diabetes, kidney disease? Wooooaaa… health-alert right? Let’s try to reduce the number of servings.

(Bro, you must be kidding me? TV too?! It’s summer and the time is pretty hot and possibly if you’re like me with nowhere to go, your remote control and Netflix account are your best friends.

But noodles doodles, another health alert, a study conducted by the Northern California Institute for Research and Education at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in San Francisco reviewed the television habits of more than 3,200 people, who were 25 years old, on average, at the start of the study. Bad news folks.

Those who watched more than 3 hours of TV per day on average over the course of the next 25 years were more likely to perform poorly on certain cognitive tests in comparison to those who spent significantly less time in front of the screen.

Study author Tina D. Hoang, of Northern California Institute for Research and Education, urged persons to get moving. “Being physically active at any time in your life is good for your brain,” Hoang said.

Going outside for even a minute may in fact do you so much good (don’t forget your sunscreen for more extended walks).

Well, well, well, news flash – who knew sitting around all day could pose a health risk. Darn.

Research has proven that modern-day bad habits could be linked to poor brain function as well as a high risk of heart disease and diabetes.

Imagine getting all this just from sitting. An easy fix? Get up, get stepping and give your butt a rest. Some experts suggest taking at least 250 steps per hour for at least 9 hours per day.

— Article written by Shavenya Smikle