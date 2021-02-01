‘The Simpsons’ writer Marc Wilmore dies from coronavirus

‘The Simpsons’ writer Marc Wilmore dies from coronavirusMonday, February 01, 2021
The 10-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer for
His brother and comedian, Larry Wilmore, confirmed the news in a tweet on Sunday.
“My sweet sweet brother, Marc Edward Wilmore, passed away last night while battling COVID and other conditions that have had him in pain for many years,” he wrote. “My brother was the kindest, gentlest, funniest, lion of an angel I’ve ever known. I love you little brother.”
In response to Larry’s announcement of his passing, other writers and comedians paid tribute to Wilmore, praising his kindness and his sense of humor.
“My heart goes out you Larry,” responded actor David Alan Grier. “I remember fondly sitting your offices back in ILC pitching ideas back and forth. Mark was the funniest, sweetest guy ever! May he Rest In Peace.”
“I’m so sorry for your loss, Larry,” tweeted comedian Matt Oswalt. “I met Marc when we worked on the Tonight Show – we played golf, laughed a lot. He was such a nice guy and will miss him.”
