Sinbad recovering from stroke

Actor-comedian

Sinbad is recovering from a stroke, his family said.

The family did not say when Sinbad, 64, suffered the stroke when confirming it in a statement to the Associated Press today.

The statement said, “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon.

“Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time,” it continued.

Sinbad came to prominence on comedies A Different World and The Sinbad Show, as well as his stand-up comedy act.