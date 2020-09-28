Singer Billie Eilish to release documentary next year

If there is something

you want to find out about 18-year-old singer Billie Eilish, you might be able

to find that out in her documentary when it is released next year.

The multiple Grammy award-winning pop star will release a documentary in February 2021 called Billie Eilish: The Worldâ€™s a Little Blurry. It will premiere in theatres and on AppleTV+. The film was directed by R.J. Cutler and produced in partnership with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.

Billie started gaining popularity in 2015 when she released Ocean Eyes. However, it was her 2019 album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, that really created history at the Grammy Awards in February 2020. The singer picked up many awards, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

The Bad Guy singer continues to make major progress as she also sang the theme song for the upcoming James Bond flick, . No Time To Die