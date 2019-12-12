Singer Cassie and husband Alex Fine welcome baby

Singer Cassie and husband Alex Fine welcome babyThursday, December 12, 2019
|
Frankie Fine is here!
Singer Cassie and husband Alex Fine welcomed their baby girl on Dec 6. Cassie shared the news in an Instagram post, stating, “She’s just different. Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF.”
Her husband Alex also shared a blurred picture of the three with the caption “My greatest Loves. These two girls made me the luckiest man on earth #Thefines.”
The Official Girl singer who is Alex Fine’s official girl tied the knot in September after leaving a 10-year relationship with Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
They really missed the opportunity to name her Fran Fine, but it will be a cute nickname. Congratulations to the Fines.
