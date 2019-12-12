Singer Cassie and husband Alex Fine welcome baby

Frankie Fine is here!

Singer Cassie and husband Alex Fine welcomed their baby girl on Dec 6. Cassie shared the news in an Instagram post, stating, “She’s just different. Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF.”

View this post on Instagram She’s just different. Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF.A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on Dec 11, 2019 at 9:10pm PST

Her husband Alex also shared a blurred picture of the three with the caption “My greatest Loves. These two girls made me the luckiest man on earth #Thefines.”

View this post on Instagram My greatest Loves. These two girls made me the luckiest man on earth. #TheFinesA post shared by Alex Fine (@alexfine44) on Dec 11, 2019 at 9:10pm PST

The Official Girl singer who is Alex Fine’s official girl tied the knot in September after leaving a 10-year relationship with Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

View this post on Instagram Love you forever.A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on Oct 9, 2019 at 12:17pm PDT

They really missed the opportunity to name her Fran Fine, but it will be a cute nickname. Congratulations to the Fines.