Singer Harry Styles robbed at knifepoint in London?

Harry Styles was allegedly robbed at knifepoint in London on Valentine’s Day.

It is believed that the Adore You singer was approached by a man in Hampstead in London last week, who is claimed to have pulled out a knife and demanded cash from the star.

Harry, 26, is believed to have handed over the cash and was thankfully unharmed in the alleged altercation.

A source told Mirror Online: “He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with. Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

Metropolitan police have confirmed that the incident did take place but did not mention the One Direction star.

They said in a statement: “Police are investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery in Hampstead. Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February. It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured, however cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

As of the time of writing, Harry is yet to confirm his involvement in the alleged incident.

The news comes after the Fine Line singer’s homeless stalker Pablo Tarazaga-Orero was found guilty of stalking in October.