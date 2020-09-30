I Am Woman singer Helen Reddy has died. The singer passed away on Tuesday (September 29), according to a statement on her Facebook page. The Australian singer was 78 years old.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman,” the statement attributed to her children Traci and Jordan said.

“We take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever,” it added.

The 1970 feminist anthem, I Am Woman, won a Grammy in 1973. It was Reddy’s first Grammy. “I would like to thank God, because she makes everything possible,” Reddy said in her short acceptance speech.

A film biography of Reddy’s rise from single mother in New York City to hit artiste, titled I Am Woman, premiered last month. The film stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Reddy and features a new song by Reddy’s granddaughter Lily Donat.