Singer Helen Reddy has diedWednesday, September 30, 2020
|
I Am Woman singer Helen Reddy has died. The singer passed away on Tuesday (September 29), according to a statement on her Facebook page. The Australian singer was 78 years old.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman,” the statement attributed to her children Traci and Jordan said.
“We take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever,” it added.
The 1970 feminist anthem, I Am Woman, won a Grammy in 1973. It was Reddy’s first Grammy. “I would like to thank God, because she makes everything possible,” Reddy said in her short acceptance speech.
A film biography of Reddy’s rise from single mother in New York City to hit artiste, titled I Am Woman, premiered last month. The film stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Reddy and features a new song by Reddy’s granddaughter Lily Donat.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy