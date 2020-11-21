Singer Jeremih out of ICU, recovering from COVID-19

Singer Jeremih out of ICU, recovering from COVID-19Saturday, November 21, 2020
|
It seems American
singer Jeremih is now recovering from COVID-19, as he has been transferred from
the intensive care unit (ICU) at a Chicago hospital.
Last week, the 33-year-old Birthday Sex singer was hospitalised after contracting coronavirus. He was said to be on a ventilator.
There are now signs of improvement, as he has been transferred from the ICU. And although he is still in hospital, it is understood that he is “healing”.
“Jeremih has been transferred out of the ICU he was being treated at last week and is now going to spend the rest of his recovery in a regular hospital setting, where the “true healing” is set to begin,” the singer’s family told TMZ.
Many people will be able to breathe a little easier after hearing about his recovery. Several celebrities, including Chance The Rapper and 50 Cent, had been asking the public to pray for him.
“Wonderful Healer,” Chance The Rapper commented on a social media post after news broke of the recovery.
