Singer Miguel and his wife call it quits after 17 years

A number of international media sources are reporting that Miguel and his wife, Nazanin Mandi have decided to go their separate ways. The pair were married at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California back in November 2018.

The singer-songwriter and the actress and model dated for 10 years before getting engaged in 2016.

A representative for the couple told PEOPLE Magazine that “after 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well.”

Earlier this year, Mandi gave PEOPLE Magazine an insight into how he and his wife handled the pandemic, pointing out that “keeping the spark alive was definitely something we had to stay on.”

“When you’re in different cities, it’s automatic to feel excitement [when you see each other again] but being home [together] all the time, it’s like, ‘Okay, we have to find new things to watch, and to do and to read,” she continued. “It was a lot, but overall, we did great. I have no complaints, [and] am grateful for everything.”

The news comes as a shock to many who had been cheering on the couple who have been together for almost two decades.