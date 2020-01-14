Singer Sia has adopted a child and she wants to sleep with Diplo

Singer Sia has adopted a child and she wants to sleep with DiploTuesday, January 14, 2020
|
Sia has adopted a son, and has messaged Diplo to see if he’s interested in some “no-strings sex”.
The 44-year-old singer says she has chosen to be single for the rest of her life, but the DJ is one of the five people she is “sexually attracted to”, so she dropped him a line to see if he wanted to have some bedroom fun.
She told GQ magazine: “Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn’t ruin our business relationship because he’s super-duper hot.
“This year I wrote him a text, and I said: ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship.
“‘If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.’ “
Sia is yet to reveal further details about her adopted son, or whether Diplo accepted her offer.
But last May, the ‘Chandelier’ hitmaker revealed that she would like to adopt a 16-year-old rapper after seeing him on the HBO documentary Foster, which explored foster care in Los Angeles.
