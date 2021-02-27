Singer Tanya Stephens is on Tinder

Jamaican musician Tanya Stephens has a

The popular online dating app has developed a notorious reputation for hook-ups, but Stephens is only there to socialise.

“Tinder is whatever you make it,” she said. “If you nuh waan f**k and go through, nobody nah force you fi do that… Mi see a lot of man profile seh, ‘Don’t bother with that bullsh*t that you’re here to talk and you want conversation’. Well f**k you motherf**ker, a conversation me want… I go on Tinder and I talk to these people and when they get tired fi talk to me cause dem see seh we nah go f**k, dem gone and mi talk to a whole new set.”

The singer, who was talking to fans on Instagram Live, said she uses her given name (Vivienne Stephenson) on the platform, and is often labelled a catfish when folks see her photo.

“Me meet two people in real life off of Tinder but that’s because it’s people weh already inna mi environment. Mi nuh really waan meet Tinder people to be honest with you… I wanna go on a date but not with Tinder. I would never say anything bad about it cause I’m on it so obviously a nuh bare idiot and freaks deh pon it.”

The discourse naturally inspired questions about Stephens’ interest in relationships, to which she said, “I think I’ve had enough of them, I don’t want anymore. I want conversation, I want companionship sometimes… I want the conversation and companionship from somebody who is fair, who is not selfish, who doesn’t only want companionship and conversation when they want it but will find ways to accommodate us both and to this moment there doesn’t seem to exist such a person.”

One viewer said she would have made the cut had she not been a married lesbian, but Stephens revealed that while she understands the need for labels, she’s not governed by them.

“I don’t think it’s important what you are because when I settle down I’m not trying to settle down with somebody by a label,” she said. “I’m a sapiosexual; I’m very into people’s minds, I’m very into the way people think… When I settle down I don’t give a f**k about what you guys have as your rules and laws and the little boxes you put yourself in… If I spend the later part of my life chilling with a person, it doesn’t matter who that person is as long as we’re compatible. I only want to chill with somebody I’m going to be happy and skin my teeth with and whoever that is, it is.”

She added, “When it comes down to it, there are a lot of lonely people and if the lonely people get together there’d be less lonely people.”