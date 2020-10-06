Singer Trey Songz tests positive for COVID-19

Singer Trey

Songz is one of the latest American celebrities to announce that he has contracted

COVID-19.

In a video message he shared on Monday evening, the singer said that he has tested positive, and it is a virus that should be taken seriously.

â€œIâ€™ve taken many tests as Iâ€™m protesting, food drives, of course, I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically. And this time, unfortunately, this time it came back positive,â€ he said in the Instagram video.

â€œ7.5 million Americans have contracted COVID. One out of a thousand black people have died from it. I will be taking this seriously.â€Â

More than 35 million people in the world have contracted COVID-19, and approximately 7.6 million of these people are from the United States. There have also been more than 210,000 deaths linked to the virus in the North American country.

View this post on Instagram Down but not out! Stay safe yâ€™all! Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Ÿ™Ÿ¾A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on Oct 5, 2020 at 5:04pm PDT

Meanwhile, Trey said that he will now quarantine at home until he receives a negative test.

In addition to encouraging others to wear their face masks and wash their hands, Trey revealed that his grandfather, who died earlier this year, might have contracted the virus.

â€œI donâ€™t know how many of you know, but my grandfather passed earlier this year, and while it wasnâ€™t said that it was COVID, I do believe it was. So, Iâ€™ve always taken it seriously,â€ he said, thanking fans for their support.