Sinitta left ‘borderline suicidal’ by a recent health scare

Sinitta said she was left “borderline suicidal” after a recent health scare and credits extensive therapy with helping her overcome her mental health struggle.

The 51-year-old singer declined to give details on the medical incident, but she required extensive therapy which made a huge difference as she thinks she would have been left a “fragile, broken person” without it.

In an interview with New! magazine, she said: “I did something called TMS, which is a magnetic therapy that reduces anxiety and depression. I worked with both a psychiatrist and a psychologist and I would recommend it. Oh, the difference it made in me. They said I was a walking miracle.

“I was borderline suicidal and now I’ve got myself back together. Without the help, I would’ve been left a fragile, broken person. Either way, it would’ve ended me. I’ll reveal all one day.”

The turning point for the So Macho singer came after she suffered a panic attack so severe, she and the people around her thought she was having a heart attack.