Sir Elton John donates $1 million to Australian bushfire relief

Sir Elton John donates $1 million to Australian bushfire reliefWednesday, January 08, 2020
|
Sir Elton John has promised to donate $1 million to help the victims of the Australian bushfires.
The I’m Still Standing hitmaker has admitted he’s been left heartbroken by the catastrophic effects the raging blaze – which has seen New South Wales and Victoria worst hit – has had on the communities, homes, businesses and animals across Australia that he’s planning to donate the lump sum, which is equivalent to £533,830 (GBP), to the country’s relief fund.
Speaking live on stage in Sydney at the Qudos Bank Arena, according to The Mirror, the 72-year-old legendary singer said: “You should all be in awe of the work that the firefighters are doing. There are people out there who have lost their lives trying to save homes, there are people who have lost their lives and their homes. And last, is the plight of the animals and loss of their habitat that frankly is on a biblical scale and heartbreaking. Therefore, tonight I will be pledging $1 million. To see what is happening here breaks my heart.”
Elton isn’t the only celebrity to donate to the relief fund as Chris Hemsworth – who lives in Byron Bay, New South Wales – has also parted with $1 million to help those affected by the bushfires.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy