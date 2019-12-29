Sir Elton John receives apology from UK government after data leak

Sir Elton John has received an apology from

the UK government after it accidentally published his address online.

The 72-year-old singer’s address was published as part of a leak following the announcement of the New Year Honours list, with the privacy campaign group Big Brother Watch describing the data breach as “farcical and inexcusable”.

Silkie Carlo, the organization’s director, said: “It’s extremely worrying to see that the government doesn’t have a basic grip on data protection, and that people receiving some of the highest honours have been put at risk because of this.

“It’s a farcical and inexcusable mistake, especially given the new Data Protection Act passed by the government last year. It clearly can’t stick by its rules.”

Meanwhile, Sir Elton, who was awarded a knighthood in 1998, has joined the elite companions of honour, which is restricted to just 65 members.

The iconic pop star has been awarded the accolade in recognition of his services to music and charity.