Sir Elton John receives apology from UK government after data leak

Sir Elton John receives apology from UK government after data leakSunday, December 29, 2019
|
Sir Elton John has received an apology from
the UK government after it accidentally published his address online.
The 72-year-old singer’s address was published as part of a leak following the announcement of the New Year Honours list, with the privacy campaign group Big Brother Watch describing the data breach as “farcical and inexcusable”.
Silkie Carlo, the organization’s director, said: “It’s extremely worrying to see that the government doesn’t have a basic grip on data protection, and that people receiving some of the highest honours have been put at risk because of this.
“It’s a farcical and inexcusable mistake, especially given the new Data Protection Act passed by the government last year. It clearly can’t stick by its rules.”
Meanwhile, Sir Elton, who was awarded a knighthood in 1998, has joined the elite companions of honour, which is restricted to just 65 members.
The iconic pop star has been awarded the accolade in recognition of his services to music and charity.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy