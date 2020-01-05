Sir Elton John won’t shout, use ‘tough discipline’ on his kids

British pop legend Sir Elton John chooses

to use calm discussions to discipline his kids because he doesn’t want them to

live in fear.

The 72-year-old singer, in an interview with the Mail on Sunday newspaper, said won’t shout at his children.

Elton admitted his distant father, Stanley’s explosive relationship with his mother Sheila left him walking on eggshells and he didn’t want that for his own sons.

“I was determined I was not going to hit them, I was determined I was not going to shout at them. They were going to be disciplined, but they were going to be disciplined in a way where we talked about things,” he said.

“I don’t want them to live any of their lives in fear and they don’t. They’re amazing children,” he added.

Sir John has two sons, Zachary, nine, and six-year-old Elijah with husband David Furnish.

View this post on Instagram Family is everything at this time of year. Spend it surrounded by love. #christmasmemories #aspen #TBTA post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 20, 2019 at 7:59am PST

The I’m Still Standing hitmaker believes the fear he felt in his childhood had a huge impact on his life as an adult.

“Your childhood affects you so much as you grow older. It’s the template of how you live your life. But not everyone had a bad childhood. David had a wonderful childhood, but my childhood was in a different era. It was in the 1950s,” he argued.

“You go back, and you think, ‘Well, that’s why I became who I am because I was frightened of everything’. Fear was ruining my life. I’m 72 now and I’ve come to the happiest point of my life where nothing is wrong,” the pop star continued.

In his eyes, his greatest achievement will be raising happy children.

“The biggest responsibility in life is raising children, there’s no question about it. And if you can leave this Earth having raised your children well and they’re happy, that’s the greatest thing you can achieve. Forget your work. Forget your talent or anything,” he said.