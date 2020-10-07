‘Sister Act 3’? Whoopi Goldberg says it’s happening!

Get ready to sing the chorus and clap your hands!

The iconic Sister Act 3 is getting a third installation, so says Whoopi Goldberg, star of the two previous films.

Goldberg, in an interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show, yesterday, said the movie is definitely being worked on after years of speculation and fan requests.

She said, “For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it. And then quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People may want to see it.

“So we’re working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back,” the actress and The View host said.

The two previous films are cult classics and gave us iconic performances such as Lauryn Hill’s His Eye Is On The Sparrow which still gives us goosebumps.

Goldberg added, “It’s fun and it feels good. And you know, nobody’s mad. It’s just, listen—bad singing, great singing, okay singing and then nuns. What’s better than that?”