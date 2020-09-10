‘Sister Sister’ actresses Tia and Tamera faced racial discrimination as kids

Like many other black Americans, Sister, Sister actresses Tia and Tamera Mowry also faced their fair share of racial discrimination.

Tia and Tamera Mowry during their days on the sitcom Sister, Sister.

Tia opened up about the ordeal during Entertainment Tonight’s ‘Unfiltered’ series recently, stating that she and her sister did not get some of the opportunities their white peers received.

“So, my sister and I wanted to be on the cover of this very popular [teenage] magazine at the time. We were told that we couldn’t be on the cover of the magazine because we were black and we would not sell,” Tia said.

“I will never forget that. I will never forget where I was. And I wish I would have spoken up. I wish I would have said something then. I wish I would have had the courage to speak out and say that wasn’t right.”

Tia and Tamera Mowry gained popularity when they acted in Sister, Sister. (Photo: celebrityinsider.org)

The twins rose to stardom in 1994 at just 16 years old when they began acting in the sitcom. Despite their popularity, Tia said they had major insecurities.

“I never saw girls like me. I never saw girls that, you know, were embracing their curls or I never saw curly hair being portrayed as beautiful,” Tia said.

Based on her experiences, she said that it is important to remind her kids and other brown-skinned children that they are beautiful.