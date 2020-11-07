Six things you should know about Kamala Harris

Six things you should know about Kamala HarrisSaturday, November 07, 2020
|
With Joe
Biden winning the US presidential election, it means that Kamala Devi Harris
will be his Vice President.
Harris, who was born on October 20, 1964 in Oakland, California, is of Jamaican descent. Her father, Donald Harris, is an economist who was born in Jamaica while her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, is a cancer researcher from India. Kamala is the eldest of two children for her parents. Her sister is Maya Harris.
As Jamaicans and Americans celebrate her victory, here are some things we believe you should know about the US Vice President-elect.
- She is the first woman, first African American woman and first Asian American vice president in US history.
- After high school, Harris attended Howard University, where she studied political science and economics. She later studied law at the University of California.
- She loves to cook and one of her favourite dishes to prepare is roast chicken.
- Harris loves reading. Some of her favourite books are Native Son by Richard Wright, The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini, The Joy Luck Club by Amy Tan, Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison, and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis.
- In 2003, she was the first Black woman in California to be elected district attorney.
- Kamala married Douglas Emhoff in 2015. His kids, Cole and Ella, call her ‘Momala’.
