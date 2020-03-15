Six weeks in solitude for Serena Williams and family

Serena Williams will be spending “the next six weeks in solitude” amid the coronavirus.

The tennis star has urged everyone to stay safe as she revealed herself, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia will be remaining on their own for over a month after the global health crisis.

Revealing she’d be spending “the next six weeks in solitude”, she wrote on social media: “Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials. I’ll let you know how it goes… stay safe everyone.“

Whilst in his own post, Alexis – who is the co-founder of Reddit – revealed he would be having “a lot of extra family time” in the coming weeks.

He shared: “We’re all going to have a lot of extra family time at-home in these coming weeks. It’s going to be hard, but we’ll persevere – and as a country, I hope this unites us against a common enemy that doesn’t discriminate based on our voting habits. It’s not a time to panic, but it is a time to be prudent and responsible – especially because the most vulnerable among us are very much at risk.“

Difficult being a working mom

Meanwhile, Serena previously admitted she finds it hard being a working mom, and it has left her feeling “exhausted and stressed”.

View this post on Instagram I am not sure who took this picture but Working and being a mom is not easy. I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama @olympiaohanian. #nofilter #nomakeup #nohairbursh lol #justmeA post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Feb 21, 2020 at 5:59am PST

She wrote: “I am not sure who took this picture but working and being a mom is not easy. I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama @olympiaohanian. #nofilter #nomakeup lol #justme (sic)”