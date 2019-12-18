Slut-shaming? Does ‘body count’ really matter?

Recently the

topic of ‘body count’ resurfaced, and the whole debate about how many is too

many and if men can handle being with a woman who is said to have a high figure

made the social rounds again. It seems the more things are said to change, they

really do not, as in this epoch of sexual exploration and so-called liberation,

a woman who is sexually free still has to justify what she does with her body

Revered as a god

For the uninitiated, the term ‘body count’ refers to the number of people an individual had sexual intercourse with. One person equals one body, so a body count of 27 means there were 27 people that you knew in the ‘biblical’ way. It does not count if you had intercourse more than once with an individual. Hence, if you have sex with one person 10 times, it is still a body count of one.

For men, the higher the body count, the more you are revered as a god, as a man of prowess and sexual potency, and your stock will rise higher than the Nasdaq on Wall Street. The opposite is true for women. The more body count, the more side-eyes, sneers and dirty looks you receive, as a high body count apparently means that you have whore-like tendencies.

Almost a virgin

But what exactly is a high body count? What magical number constitutes high and can a man see past the number to treat a woman fairly if she happens to have a higher body count than he does? To the average man, anything over three bodies for a female who is sexually active, seems excessive. This is a blatant double standard because in the average adult lifetime of meeting and dating, that is a very low number. If a man said he had only been with three women, his friends would mock and jeer him as being almost a virgin.

A few frogs

However, it does not work like that for the fairer sex who should be pure as the driven snow with very little tyre tracks over the ‘promised land’.

When women today talk about being with 10 or 20 guys and they have not yet reach their mid-20s, people are horrified. But many of those same people are no paragons of virtue, as if banana walk and cow itch pastures could talk, their deeds would make a priest in confession blush. Women who are single and who date a lot may sleep with a few frogs in her quest to find her prince. Therefore, her body count may seem like a lot of paper, but in actuality, it is nothing compared to the number who the prince slept with in order to find who he considers ‘the one’.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of BUZZ or its employees.