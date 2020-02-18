Smartphone addiction is changing the shape and size of your brain, study finds

Your smartphone addiction is changing the shape and size of your brain, in a way similar to that of a drug addict, a study has found.

German researchers at the Heidelberg University, examined 48 participants using the MRI images, 22 with smartphone addiction and 26 non-addicts.

Their research revealed that the brains of people with SPA (smartphone addiction) have lower grey matter volume in some key parts of the brain.

The images also revealed decreased activity in the brains of smartphone addicts compared to non-addicts.

Similar patterns and trends of dwindling grey matter have also been recorded in the mind of drug addicts.

‘Compared to controls, individuals with smartphone addiction showed lower gay matter volume in left anterior insula, inferior temporal and parahippocampal cortex.’ the researcher discovered.

Decreased grey matter in one of these regions, the insula, has previously been linked to substance addiction.

They add that this is the first physical evidence of a link between smartphone use and physical alterations to the brain.

Smartphone addiction is a growing concern among scientists and medical professionals as children especially spend more and more time on the handsets.