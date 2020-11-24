Snapback queen! Nicki Minaj shares first photos of herself since giving birth

Snapback queen! Nicki Minaj shares first photos of herself since giving birthTuesday, November 24, 2020
|
Nicki Minaj is officially back on the ‘Gram and looking glamorous as ever. The ‘Queen’ rapper shared her first full-bodied pictures since giving
Nicki shared her return with her husband, Kenneth Petty, and the new parents looked as enamored as ever with each other.
One thing that was clear from the angles these photos were taken is that Nicki’s body hasn’t changed much and her fans noticed.
“Snapback QUEEN! Strawberry shortcake hairrrr doeee,” one fan commented.
“HAD A BABY WHERE???? …. Look at the parents,” another said.
Nicki is yet to show us a full photo of her son or even reveal his name. But we’re hoping to see a glimpse of him in her upcoming docu-series on HBO MAX.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy