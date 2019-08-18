Snoop Dogg: I don’t care about record sales

Snoop Dogg: I don’t care about record salesSunday, August 18, 2019
|
Snoop Dogg doesn’t care about record sales.
The 47-year-old rap star is one of the world’s best-selling musicians, but at this stage of his career, Snoop has insisted he doesn’t judge himself by how many albums he sells.
Asked what keeps him “hyped” about making music, Snoop told Billboard: “I love the way that good music feels. Even if it ain’t mine, I just love how that s**t feels.
“But when it’s mine it feels even better because I’m able to do it. I’ve made projects before that weren’t good, but they felt good to me. And that’s all I give a f**k about.
“I don’t care about this sold eight million, 100,000, 22,000 or 17. Who cares? If you ain’t doing it for the feeling, you’re doing it for the wrong reasons. You should never be doing it to make money or become famous. That isn’t what this game was built on.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy