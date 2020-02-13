Snoop Dogg publicly apologises to Gayle King over Kobe Bryant comments

Snoop Dogg has apologised to Gayle King, and has offered to â€œsit down and talk privatelyâ€ with her, after he attacked her with a slew of derogatory comments recently.

Backlash against King erupted after a clip of an interview with King, and WNBA star, Lisa Leslie surfaced online. King asked Leslie about the 2003 rape charge and subsequent criminal case against Bryant.

And then proceeded to press her further after Leslieâ€™s initial response.

The clip was met with a lot of criticisms, with Snoop Dogg being one of the most vocal.

But on Wednesday, the rapper apologised. He shared his apology to King on Instagram, about a week after he posted a profanity-filled attack on the CBS anchor for her interview with Kobe Bryantâ€™s longtime friend, Lisa Leslie.

Snoop said, â€œTwo wrongs donâ€™t make no right. When youâ€™re wrong, you gotta fix it.â€

â€œWith that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner basedÂ off of emotionsâ€¦ me being angry at questionsÂ that you asked. [I] overreacted,â€ he continued.

â€œShould have handled it way different than that. I was raised way better than that. So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful.â€

â€œI didnâ€™t mean for it to be like that. I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasnâ€™t here to defend himself,â€ Snoop continued.

â€œA lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want to let them know that anytime you mess up, itâ€™s okay to fix it, itâ€™s okay to man up and say that youâ€™re wrong. I apologize. Hopefully we can sit down and talk privately. Have a good day.â€

Snoop captioned his post: â€œHad a talk with my momma thank u mamma Ÿ’•ŸŒ¹ 2 wrongs donâ€™t make it right time to heal Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ’™ @gayleking Peace â˜®ï¸ n love Praying for u and your family as well as Vanessa and the kids Ÿ™Ÿ½âœ¨ŸŒ¹.â€

King responded to the backlash against the clip last week, sharing onÂ Instagram.

â€œI know that if Iâ€™d only seen the clip you saw, Iâ€™d be extremely angry with me too. I am mortified. Iâ€™m embarrassed, and Iâ€™m very angry.â€ She said the clip was taken â€œout of contextâ€ from what she said was a â€œwide-rangingâ€ interview.Â