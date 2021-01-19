Snoop Dogg wants Trump to pardon ‘Death Row Records’ co-founder Michael Harris

Rapper Snoop Dogg is hoping that President Donald Trump will grant Michael ‘Harry-O’ Harris a pardon during his final day in office. Trump will be booted from the White House on January 20.

And Snoop Dogg and other activists have been working assiduously to get the US President to add Harris to his pardon list.

Harris was convicted in 1988 of attempted murder and kidnapping. But during his time locked up, Harris who is the co-founder of Death Row Records, reportedly reinvented himself as an activist and has been campaigning for prison reform.

He is supposed to be released from prison in 2028, but Snoop and other advocates are hoping to help him get an early release.

“The president knows about it. I’ve spoken with Ivanka [Trump] and I’ve spoken with Jared [Kushner], and I’ve been told that President Trump is aware of the case and has been reviewing it,'”Alice Johnson, a criminal justice reform advocate after President Trump pardoned her life sentence with help from Kim Kardashian two-and-a-half years ago, said in an interview.

“The president knows how much this case means to me,” Johnson continued before adding, “In reviewing Michael Harris’ case, his story, and what he’s gone through, this is such an unfair case.”

“He should have been home a decade ago. I really felt for this man. I am very hopeful that he will be home before the end of the Trump administration.”

Johnson maintains that Snoop Dogg is very “appreciative” of Trump’s prison reform policies, and has even gone as far as to give Johnson a message to convey to the president: “I appreciate what you’ve done for some of our brothers, even if you don’t release Mr. Harris.”