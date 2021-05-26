So cute! Ariana Grande shares wedding photos

Can somebody grab the tissues now, please?! Popstar Ariana Grande has given finally given us a glimpse into her wedding day with her husband Dalton Gomez, and weâ€™re over here crying.

Itâ€™s all so beautiful BUZZ Fam.

Now, just incase youâ€™ve been under a rock lately, allow us to bring you up to speed.

Ariana got married last week in an intimate ceremony last week. And now Ariana is giving us the exact date. Posting a series of wedding photos to her Instagram account with the simple caption; â€œ5.15.21 ðŸ¤â€

Grande and GomezÂ got engaged in DecemberÂ last year. The two started dating in early 2020.