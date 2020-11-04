So cute! Rare yellow turtle rescued from pond in India

Brace yourself BUZZ Fam for the cutest thing you might have seen all day. A bright yellow turtle has been found in a pond in a village in West Bengal, India.

The turtle belongs to the rare species called the Indian flap shell turtle which is normally green. Its bizarre colour is being attributed to albinism or some genetic mutation or congenital disorder due to absence of tyrosine pigment.

In August, a similar animal of the same species was discovered in Nepal.

At the time it was compared to a mythological incarnation of the Hindu deity Vishnu.

These two events make up just the fifth and sixth sightings of albinism in this species.

Reptile expert, Kamal Devkota who documented the previous find, said the reptile had a deep spiritual significance.

“Not only golden animals but turtles overall have significant religious and cultural value in Nepal,” he said. “It is believed that Lord Vishnu took the form of a turtle to save the universe from destruction in his incarnation.”

“In Hindu mythology the upper shell of the turtle denotes the sky and lower shell denotes earth,” he added.