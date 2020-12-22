So you like your men chubby…Tuesday, December 22, 2020
|
While you and your friends may occasionally ogle a guy with a nice six pack, you actually do not mind one with a Buddha belly. You don’t want him to be obese but if he has a lil’ extra cushion, it’s all good. Yes, you like a man with some extra meat on his bone but have you ever stopped to figure out why that is your preference?
Below are some reasons you may like your man a little on the chubby side.
1. You are chubby too: So he will never be critical of your body shape and weight.
2. Body heat: He is the perfect live blanket, especially this time of year.
3. Love to cuddle: There is no better partner for binge-watching a series on Netflix.
4. Personality: Pounds and personality go together like peanut butter and jelly.
5. He makes you look thin: Compared to him and that is always a good thing.
6. His bank book is also chubby: You do not want any losses there.
7. He’s generally happy/good-natured: And happy spouse means happy house.
8. He likes to eat, and so do you
9. Great at cooking. That is a big bonus.
10. He’s a gentle teddy bear: At the end of the day you found a spouse that is easy going and loyal. What more could you hope for?
