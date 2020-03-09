So your friend’s man slid into your DM… do you tell her?

You have been out for drinks a couple of times and even double-dated last year when you were going steady with your boo thang where you observed your friend and her guy and thought they were cute together. However, two days ago, he slid into your direct messenger and asked “what are you up to?” which was rather weird. You chose not to answer and homeboy then followed up with a dick pic and asked if you think you can manage all of the ‘length and strength’. And just like that, your life just got a whole lot more complicated.

So, this fool wants to play games, and you are not about that life. You love your friend dearly, but you do not want her to get played and become a laughing stock, especially since you now suspect this is not the first time he has done this. To choose one of her friends, though, is very low and disrespectful, and you are now caught between the proverbial rock and a hard place. How will you handle the situation? Do you tell your friend? Will she even believe you?

Forget about worrying if she will think you led him on or had a part to play in this misadventure. Just tell your friend. It is as simple as that. The same way you would want to know if your guy was being unfaithful and disloyal behind your back, grant her the same courtesy. It will be a blow, but better now that one marriage and three kids later.

Let him know unequivocally that you are not interested and that you are disappointed in his actions as your friend is dear to you and you would never do anything to cause her distress or pain. If you want to add a few choice colourful Jamaican ‘fabric’ or bad words for emphasis, go right ahead because he deserves it.

Tell her as gently as possible and then screenshot the evidence so that it is irrefutable and he cannot weasel his way out of it. It proves that truth is on your side so it cannot just become another case of ‘he said, she said’.

You have to let her know because, though you would love to avoid hurting her, if it eventually comes out you not only look like a fake friend but your motives and intentions may be questioned. If she chooses not to believe you or be upset with you, just take it on the chin. The truth has already set you free.