Soap legend Johnny Briggs has died

Johnny Briggs who played Mike Baldwin for 30 years on the

According to a statement from his family, Briggs passed away at his home on Sunday morning after a long illness.

“He passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness, with family by his side. He was 85. We politely ask for privacy at this time, so that we can quietly grieve as a family and remember the wonderful times we had with him. Thank you,” the statement said. It did not divulge what the illness was.

Briggs played underwear factory boss Mike Baldwin in Coronation Street from 1976 to 2006 and received an MBE in 2007.

He appeared in 2,349 episodes, including a 2012 special as a ghost, and is best remembered for his famous feud with Ken Barlow, played by Bill Roache, after he had an affair with his wife Deirdre, played by the late Anne Kirkbride.