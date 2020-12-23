Soca Royalty: Bunji Garlin and Fay-Ann Lyons celebrate 14 years of marriage

Soca Royalty: Bunji Garlin and Fay-Ann Lyons celebrate 14 years of marriageWednesday, December 23, 2020
|
Soca power couple Bunji Garlin and Fay-Ann Lyons are celebrating 14 years of marriage today, December 23.
The two Trinidadian entertainers tied the knot in 2006, and they are happy to be celebrating their anniversary more than a decade later.
“A lovely Happy Anniversary to my beautiful lady and definite warrior at my side @fayannlyons and always got me covered!!!! I love you queen, we will circle this earth together!!!! 16 strong 14 stronger!!!! Love makes it the strongest,” Bunji said in an Instagram post.
The sentiment from Fay-Ann was similar.
“Happy 14th Anniversary to my amazing husband and rider. 16 riding 14 to the 100! I love you to the planets. Life and happiness to you. Cheers!! @bunjigarlin,” she wrote.
Bunji replied: “Rolling with you @fayannlyons ”
There were many people, including fellow soca star Machel Montano, congratulating the two on reaching such a major milestone.
“@fayannlyons & @bunjigarlin Happy Anniversary to you both! May you continue to be blessed in love,” Montano said.
“So since I’ve been obsessed over the both of you from then till now I’d just like to say it’s my anniversary too eh… Fight meh,” one fan said, laughing. “Love you guys to infinity and beyond (who doesn’t know this fun fact about me needs to be schooled) Any who cheers to eternity, more love, more life, health, strength, more kinging and queening #mypeople”
Another added: “My favorite couple happy anniversary to you guys.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy