Soca star Patrice Roberts credits fans with helping her to start soap line

Soca singer Patrice Roberts recently launched her own line of skincare products.

Roberts explained that she was inspired by her fans to start the line, after persistent questions about what she was using on her skin.

According to Roberts, since childhood she had always utilized coconut oil in her skin regimen, and believes it is responsible for her flawless skin.

It has been five years in the making, but Roberts has finally launched Coco Body, which for now primarily consists of natural soaps with a coconut oil base.

Roberts shared that creating the soaps was not easy, noting that it was definitely a process of trial and error to finally achieve her 100 per cent natural, handcrafted coconut oil soap bars,

The Coco Body soap bar line currently includes coffee, peppermint, turmeric and lavender soap bar flavours.

Roberts said that she plans to expand her line to include additional products, butÂ notes that she is still a musician and all things must be given equal attention.

She is planning to release a body of musical work later this year.