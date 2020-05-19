Tearful reunion between Jamaican mother & son goes viral

Emotions are a part of what makes us so human. The connections we make, and keep, ensure that as we find each other after years of separation, it is such a rewarding experience.

One Jamaican man finds that out all too well, as a video of his reunion with mom after 12 years apart has gone viral on Facebook.

The video, uploaded on Sunday (May 17), starts with the man’s family of man calling him out of his home to meet his young nephew.

After greeting everyone, or so he thought, the man was instructed to get “some things” from the car, a request he obliged.

Unbeknownst to him, there’s a special woman waiting in the backseat of a car: his mother. She was flown out to meet him after not seeing each other for more than a decade and he was about to get the surprise of his life.

Curious about the need for a camera the whole time the man, even while laughing, kept asking what was going on, but the happy ending was just on the horizon.

“It’s in the back,” the family assured him, brimming with excitement themselves as they awaited the touching reunion.

“Weh unno hav in deh?” he inquired, not knowing the treasure behind the door.

Thinking it was a prank, the Jamaican man, was still hesitant at first to open the door to the car, and when “Surprise!” was yelled and the image of his mother came out, he was washed by conflicting emotions.

Unbridled joy quickly turned into happy tears as both mother and son wept openly, and BUZZ fam, the moment, as simple as it seemed, was beautifully powerful.

“Mommy!” he cried, and just like that, the familiar feelings of love and affection overwhelmed the Jamaican man.

The video continued as he hyperventilated, he was visibly shaking and couldn’t stand, but just as years before, mommy was there to hold him.

If either he or mom is reading this, or anyone close to them, we here at BUZZ would love the opportunity to feature you.

And if you haven’t seen it yet, we’ve got you. Watch the video in its entirety below.