Social media comedian Valdomore dreams of taking his craft to the big stage

The show, which saw 15 comedians competing in a series of challenges for a grand prize of one million dollars, introduced Valdomore to a wider audience. But before then, the Manchester native kept his 300,000 strong fanbase on Instagram in stitches with his hilarious skits.

It’s a talent that comes naturally he told BUZZ, one that people gravitate to because his content is relatable.

“Most of the ideas are based on our Jamaican culture so things flow naturally, and people can relate to. A yuh everyday life, things weh yuh see happen pon a day to day basis,” he said.

But comedy was not what the former Vere Technical High School student thought he’d be doing at this stage. He said the former was just something he sort of just fell into.

“I always liked acting, I always like comedy, but it wasn’t a dream of mine that I wished to pursue back then, it was just me seeing somebody doing it, and I was like, I could do this better, and I tried and it worked,” he said.

A few months in, and Valdomore said he was already cashing in on the lucrative business of doing promotions on his page. But his family, who he said would have much rather he became a police officer or a soldier, took a while to warm up to the idea of him doing online comedy.

“Yuh know Jamaican parents when something new to dem weh dem nuh know bout dem a guh tell yuh seh dat weh ya do a foolishness, and yuh suppose to go find work.”

However, this did not dishearten him from doing what he enjoyed, and eventually, he had them laughing too.

“Dem start gravitate to it after dem see how well mi might a live in terms of making a living fi myself, and dem know yuh nah do nothing bad.” he said. “So fi yuh parent cya tek up har phone and talk bout you or hear people a talk bout you dem start looking at it now as you being an entertainer.”

His role as an entertainer was providing him with various opportunities like being on 876 Roommates, an experience he described as “fun”.

“I enjoyed interacting with the fellow comedians, and we just make it feel like home, regardless of the competition, we mek it work because a something weh all a wi like,” he said.

Adding; “It was a different platform, and yuh a reach out to more people so it help with the growing a yuh fanbase and yuh audience and all a dat.”

And what about that infamous fight between comedians Kyng Tavii and World Dawg in episode 7 of the show? Well, Valdomore is steering clear of that controversy.

“Mi nuh have much to say pertaining to no fight, wi go deh fi do di work, a dat wi go deh fah,” he said.

It’s this mindset and image that he hopes to use and grow his brand. He recently landed his first major corporate sponsorship with soft drink company, Busta. And has set to work creating skits about the drink, and product placing it in other videos.

During the interview, he even tried to convince BUZZ to get an entire case. It’s this kind of commitment and representation that the comedian said he brings to any partnership he’s a part of.

“After you partner with my brand, it is beneficial to you, and you’ll definitely see improvement. Mek we have a friendly, family kinda vibes,” he said.

Ultimately though, Valdomore said he wants to take his comedy to the big stage.

“The dream was always to be in the movies. Mi wah reach deh suh in terms of the acting and working on the craft. Most of us social media online comedians, some a wi don’t do well as stand up comedians, most of us I would say are comedic actors.”