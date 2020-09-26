Songs with positive messages on Delly Ranx’s ‘S20’ Rhythm

Songs with positive messages on Delly Ranx’s ‘S20’ RhythmSaturday, September 26, 2020
|
Hitmaking dancehall artiste/producer Delly Ranx has done it again, as his latest project the ‘S20’ Rhythm is currently blowing up FM radio.
“I’m happy about the response that my new rhythm project is getting. It’s receiving a lot of support from DJs in various territories, including Jamaica, the USA, Canada, England, Europe, the UK and Africa,” said the artiste.
The nine-track rhythm project that was released on August 21 on the Pure Music imprint.
“For this project, I chose to work with some of the veterans in the business like Spragga Benz and Wayne Wonder, they are two of the biggest hitmakers from the 90s. I also included several popular artistes from this current era such as Bugle, Demarco, Pressure, Chronic Law and Vershon, along with Phoenix Jones (Pure Music First Lady) and Jah Wiz,” said Delly Ranx.
“All the artistes on this project are artistes that I respect, and I admire, they are all very talented. I have to thank them for being a part of this project and I look forward to working with them on other projects in the near future.”
The hardworking entertainer says he’s especially proud of the ‘S20’ Rhythm because the songs on the project carry a positive message.
“I’m extremely proud about this project, all the songs came out great and every one of them has a positive message. Now more than ever, it’s important for us to make music that uplifts and inspires hope. In these trying times, people need all the inspiration they can get,” Delly Ranx said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy