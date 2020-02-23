Sophia Brown sticking to Lovers Rock formula

Most times when Sophia Brown writes a song, she goes for

a catchy chorus with honey-dripping melodies. That has been the winning formula

for many a lovers rock song.

Brown utilises it on Baby When You Left, her latest single, which was released on Valentine’s Day. It is produced by Sidney Mills, a mainstay of the New York reggae scene.

Known for songs like Lovers Rock and Gimmie That Good Love, Brown is an unapologetic disciple of a sound that emerged in the United Kingdom 40 years ago.

“No one is actually doing that type of music anymore, because everyone is trying to do pop-reggae instead of authentic reggae music, such as lover’s rock. If I am being completely honest, I tend to want to go that route as well but for me, whenever I hear a reggae beat in which you can belt out words like ‘Baby When You Left’ it makes you want to do that kind of music,” she said.

Baby When You Left is the resilient singer’s latest single while continuing to recuperate from a major auto accident in July 2017. That incident took place in Baltimore, Maryland and also involved two of her friends.

They all sustained serious injuries.

Since kicking off her vocal career in 2007, Brown’s devotion to lovers rock has won her several awards including the Lady Flava Radio Network Award for Best Lovers Rock Female Reggae, three times.

While contemporary dancehall is largely based around controversial and flamboyant figures like Alkaline and Tommy Lee Sparta, Sophia Brown believes there is still an open market for singers like herself.

“Everyone in some point of their life has gone through a breakup or has had their heart broken before, and looking at the flip side, it is actually the woman asking the man for forgiveness. People regardless of gender can relate to the story the song tells,” she said.