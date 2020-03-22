Sophie Turner: Joe Jonas is a ‘work of art’

Sophie Turner has branded Joe Jonas a “work of art”.

The ‘Game of Thrones‘ star was full of praise for her husband as she answered questions from her fans on Instagram to pass the time during self-isolation.

Asked what her favourite piece of art was, she admitted it was her spouse, whilst she also revealed ‘Fly With Me’ and ‘Hesitate’ were her favourite Jonas Brothers songs.

Meanwhile, Joe previously called Sophie the “love of his life”.

The 30-year-old singer – who married Sophie in 2019 – posted a glowing tribute to the actress on Instagram to celebrate her 24th birthday recently.

Alongside a photograph of Sophie, he wrote: “Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Life is better with you. [love heart emoji] (sic)”

The happy couple is believed to be expecting their first child together, with an insider recently claimed that starting a family was always on the cards for the pair, as they’ve both wanted children for a while.

The source said: “Having children and starting a family was part of Joe and Sophie’s plan. They’ve always known they’ve wanted kids.”

The actress – who turned 24 last month – is due to give birth in “the middle of summer”, and the pair are said to be “extremely excited” to expand their family.

Another source said: “They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them.”

The celebrity duo have been married since May last year when they walked down the aisle in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Awards. The wedding was actually live-streamed by Diplo, with Sophie seen sporting a $650 Bezva jumpsuit on her big day.

Sophie and Joe, 30, also hosted an official ceremony for family and friends in France in June last year.