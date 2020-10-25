Sorry, you’re from where?! Weirdly named places in Jamaica

Sorry, you’re from where?! Weirdly named places in JamaicaSunday, October 25, 2020
|
We often hear people say that Jamaica is not a real
place, well there are actually places in Jamaica that you may think are not real
based on the unusual or just plain weird names they’ve been given.
Indeed, people in these communities are rather proud to be from parts that are peculiar because there is never a dull moment when they meet strangers who express surprise that such a place truly exists. Listed below are just a few place names on the island which will either make you scratch your head or bite your tongue pronouncing.
See just how many you’ve heard of before and let us know if you’ve ever been to any:
1. Time and Patience, St Catherine
2. Poor Man’s Corner, St Thomas
3. Red Gyal Ring, St Andrew
4, Lennox Bigwoods, Westmoreland
5. Fat Hog Corner, Hanover
6. You-No-Call-Mi-No-Come, St Elizabeth
7. Tie Man, St Catherine
8. Crotches Lane, St Ann.
9. Tite Grip
10. Ma Puhpoo Hole, Hanover
11. Rest N Be Thankful, Trelawny
12. Slip Mi Shit, St Elizabeth
13. Prickly Pole, St Ann
14. Pussy Gully
15. Never Mine, Manchester
16. Auchtembeddie, Manchester
17. Old Woman Savanna, Clarendon
18. Putogether Corner, Manchester
19. Labour-in-Vain, St Elizabeth
20. Corn Puss Gap, St Thomas
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy