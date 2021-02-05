‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer has died

‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer has diedFriday, February 05, 2021
Christopher Plummer, the actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film
Plummer died Friday morning at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side, said Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager.
Over more than 50 years in the industry, Plummer enjoyed varied roles ranging from the film The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, to the voice of the villain in 2009′s Up and as a canny lawyer in Broadway’s Inherit the Wind.
But it was opposite Julie Andrews as von Trapp that made him a star. He played an Austrian captain who must flee the country with his folk-singing family to escape service in the Nazi navy, a role he lamented was “humourless and one-dimensional.”
He won two Tony Awards and, at 82, became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history. He also won two Emmys.
–AP
