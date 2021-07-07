South Africa considering allowing women to have multiple husbands

South Africa considering allowing women to have multiple husbandsWednesday, July 07, 2021
|
South Africa is considering allowing women to have multiple partners in a bid to make the institution of marriage more inclusive. Currently, men are allowed to have multiple wives in the country, but women are not allowed to have multiple husbands.
The proposal to allow polyandry was included in a green paper from South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs.
According to the document, South Africa inherited a marriage regime that was based on the Calvinist Christian and Western traditions.” It said the current marriage laws are “not informed by an overarching policy that is based on constitutional values and the understanding of modern society dynamics.”
However, it is being met with staunch opposition.
One person who has been very vocal in his opposition to making polyandry legal is Musa Mseleku. Mseleku is a reality TV star who ironically, has four wives.
“I’m pro-equality,” he said in a YouTube video posted to his own channel in May. But he argued in the video that polyandry would throw the paternity of children into question.
“That child is going to belong to which family?” Mseleku asks.”More than that, we are spiritual people,” he said. “Our spirits, our creator, has made sure that we are created in this fashion.”
Adding that the thinking is “foreign”.
