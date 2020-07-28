Space travel could be the new road trip, if you can afford it

Space travel could be the new road trip, if you can afford itTuesday, July 28, 2020
|
If youâ€™ve
ever thought about a trip to space, then you may soon do so in style for the
low price of a quarter of a million dollars. United States dollars, that is.
Virgin Galactic today revealed the interior for its passenger spaceship cabin, a super sleek and futuristic design that could have been taken straight from a movie set.
Once started, the spaceship will take passengers on suborbital trips whee they will be able to float and get a panoramic view of the Earth as 16 cameras document their journey.
Virgin Galactic, founder by billionaire Richard Branson, said the trips will include a dozen windows for some space sightseeing, customisable seats and, of course, mood lighting. Because why not?
While no date has been given for when commercial services will begin, over 600 people have already made deposits on the initially priced at US$250,000 seats. But, book yours while the getting is good because apparently those prices are a steal and will likely increase
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy