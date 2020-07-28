Space travel could be the new road trip, if you can afford it

If youâ€™ve

ever thought about a trip to space, then you may soon do so in style for the

low price of a quarter of a million dollars. United States dollars, that is.

Virgin Galactic today revealed the interior for its passenger spaceship cabin, a super sleek and futuristic design that could have been taken straight from a movie set.

Once started, the spaceship will take passengers on suborbital trips whee they will be able to float and get a panoramic view of the Earth as 16 cameras document their journey.

Virgin Galactic, founder by billionaire Richard Branson, said the trips will include a dozen windows for some space sightseeing, customisable seats and, of course, mood lighting. Because why not?

While no date has been given for when commercial services will begin, over 600 people have already made deposits on the initially priced at US$250,000 seats. But, book yours while the getting is good because apparently those prices are a steal and will likely increase