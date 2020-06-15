Speedster Briana Williams graduates from high school

Speedster Briana Williams graduates from high schoolMonday, June 15, 2020
|
Jamaican sprinter Briana Williams has officially completed her final year at Northeast High School in Oakland, Florida over the weekend, and graduated with a diploma.
Sharing the good news on Sunday afternoon (June 14) with her over 82,000 followers on Instagram, the 18-year-old athlete was beaming from ear to ear.
Â â€œ[W]hat feels like the end is also the beginning, #classof2020,â€ Williams captioned her post in celebration.
The Nike-sponsored Jamaican seems set to make the transition into professional competition and has kept herself busy with training.
