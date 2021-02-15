Spice and boyfriend, Justin Budd, celebrate first Valentine’s Day together

Spice and boyfriend, Justin Budd, celebrate first Valentine’s Day togetherMonday, February 15, 2021
|
Spice is apparently over the moon after a romance-filled Valentine’s Day with her new flame Justin Budd.
The Romantic Mood singer took to Instagram to share snapshots of the couple enjoying their day which she described as the “best Valentine’s Day ever”.
The pair seemingly went on a romantic boat ride coupled with dinner and dancing. Both were decked out in red, seemingly to capture the traditional Valentine’s Day theme.
She wrote on Instagram, “thank you for showing me love every single day Justin Budd Happy Valentine baby, I love you so much. Every single minute within today was exceptionally beautiful, thank you for the best #Vday ever. Let me just digest a bit and get ready for the boomflick later mmmmhhh”.
Spice has since been getting a lot of love from fans with Lisa Hanna and Majah Hype among those showing their support for the power couple.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy