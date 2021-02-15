Spice and boyfriend, Justin Budd, celebrate first Valentine’s Day together

Spice is apparently over the moon after a romance-filled Valentine’s Day with her new flame Justin Budd.

The Romantic Mood singer took to Instagram to share snapshots of the couple enjoying their day which she described as the “best Valentine’s Day ever”.

The pair seemingly went on a romantic boat ride coupled with dinner and dancing. Both were decked out in red, seemingly to capture the traditional Valentine’s Day theme.

She wrote on Instagram, “thank you for showing me love every single day Justin Budd Happy Valentine baby, I love you so much. Every single minute within today was exceptionally beautiful, thank you for the best #Vday ever. Let me just digest a bit and get ready for the boomflick later mmmmhhh”.

Spice has since been getting a lot of love from fans with Lisa Hanna and Majah Hype among those showing their support for the power couple.