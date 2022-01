Spice celebrates daughter’s birthday at Disney World

Spice’s children are growing up right before our eyes, BUZZ fam. Today, the ‘Queen of dancehall’ celebrates her daughter, Nicholatoy’s, birthday.

We know Spice is all about giving her kids the best of everything so it’s safe to say Nicholatoy will be spoiled today. A quick glance into Spice’s Instagram Story shows them on a trip to Disney World, where, no doubt, the day will be filled with fun and adventure.

On her Instagram Feed, however, Spice had a more sombre message for her daughter who she affectionately calls “Toy Toyâ€.

“I think saying I love you is an understatement Ÿ’— @toytoyandnicho I promise to be by your side every step of the way. Thank you for making me fight harder,†she wrote.

She also encouraged her more than three million followers to wish her now 10-year-old daughter a happy birthday. And of course, they obliged.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY GIRL!â¤ï¸ Wish You Many Many Blessings. Guess we are birthday twinns , it is my birthday as well. #Aquarius Season,†Someone wrote.

 “Hbd to u precious lil one… Blessings all the way up, †another wrote.

“Blessings to you on this your special day. Keep safe,†another added.