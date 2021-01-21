Spice celebrates daughter’s birthday at Disney World

Spice celebrates daughter’s birthday at Disney WorldThursday, January 21, 2021
|
Spiceâ€™s children are growing up right before our eyes, BUZZ fam. Today, the â€˜Queen of dancehallâ€™ celebrates her daughter, Nicholatoyâ€™s, birthday.
We know Spice is all about giving her kids the best of everything so itâ€™s safe to say Nicholatoy will be spoiled today. A quick glance into Spiceâ€™s Instagram Story shows them on a trip to Disney World, where, no doubt, the day will be filled with fun and adventure.
On her Instagram Feed, however, Spice had a more sombre message for her daughter who she affectionately calls â€œToy Toyâ€.
â€œI think saying I love you is an understatement Ÿ’—Â @toytoyandnichoÂ I promise to be by your side every step of the way. Thank you for making me fight harder,â€ she wrote.
She also encouraged her more than three million followers to wish her now 10-year-old daughter a happy birthday. And of course, they obliged.
â€œHAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY GIRL!â¤ï¸ Wish You Many Many Blessings. Guess we are birthday twinns , it is my birthday as well.Â #AquariusÂ Season,â€ Someone wrote.
Â â€œHbd to u precious lil oneâ€¦ Blessings all the way up, â€ another wrote.
â€œBlessings to you on this your special day. Keep safe,â€ another added.
