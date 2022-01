Spice denounces attack that left teen on life support

Spice

has joined a growing list of entertainers who have come out to denounce a

violent fight which left 17-year-old Kaylan Dowdie on life support.

The entertainer said she was extremely disappointed in the six women involved in the fight, noting how incredulous the events leading up it were.

“Wow I’m lost for much words . How can you gang and beat someone next to death just because they look at you, “You don’t like the way she looked at you really, “ said Spice on her Instagram and Twitter pages late Saturday.

“PULL THROUGH KAYLAN BEAT THE DEVIL . The doctor says she has 1% chance to live but God can turn this into Ÿ’¯ to live easily. My prayers and with you KAYLAN,†added Spice.

Spice further stated that she was deeply saddened by the vicious incident.

At least two of Spice’s co-stars from Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, Kirk Frost and former cast mate Estelita Quintero commented on the post, sharing prayer emojis.

While comedian Maja Hype and veteran selector Tony Matterhorn, also used the occasion to share their views.

“Dem wicked smh,†commented Maja Hype.

“I didn’t even say a word on this matter because my words wud be too evil Ÿ”¥just hoping the little girl pulls through,†added Tony Matterhorn.

Police on Friday said at least two of the suspects involved in the fight have turned themselves in while cops are searching for the other four.