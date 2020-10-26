Spice offers some Monday Motivation: ‘Yuh look good!’Monday, October 26, 2020
|
It’s the start of a new week and Mondays are
always a little tough for everyone, but Spice is here to help you through the
day.
The artiste, born Grace Hamilton, shared her #MondayMotivation message with her Twitter followers earlier today.
The Inches singer said “You healthy, you strong, you look good, you have all a the supmn deh bout you! Yesss Goodie!”
Her followers seem to appreciate the words of affirmation, which received more than 400 retweets within two hours.
One shared, “Thank you for the motivation Queen Spice I pray you have a blessed week”.
- Related story: Spice says stop wasting time with your ‘likkle bit a money’
Another said “Thanks mi gal right back at you” while a third commented “We strong”.
It seems the artiste may be taking the motivation angle a part of her brand, after last week telling fans to stop wasting time and work hard at becoming successful. She said it while offering birthday greetings to Shaggy, whom she was in studio working even on his special day.
Spice has been busy in recent weeks, releasing her Inches single and music video and also launching her clothing line Graci Noir.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy