Spice surprises little sister with baby shower

If there’s one thing we know about Queen of the Dancehall Spice, it’s that she’s big on family. So after revealing that she’s about to become an aunt, it was only natural that she mark the milestone in an extra special way.

Spice, who has been away at her home in Atlanta for quite some time, flew to Jamaica to surprise her younger sister Fenise Hamilton with a baby shower.

She shared the heartwarming moment with her almost four million Instagram followers.

“My little sister @fenisehamilton is expecting her first child with @dre_elli_richforever and I told her I was extremely busy and couldn’t make it to Jamaica . She had a photoshoot in the garden and I secretly rented out another section same place and planned a baby shower and Gender reveal for her and this is what happened when she saw me,” she captioned a video of the two hugging each other.

A speechless Hamilton couldn’t contain the tears of joy as she embraced her older sister who was also overcome with emotion.

“Look how yuh mek mi a cry,” Spice said. “Mi seh yuh just hard fi surprise suh, yuh just a call dung mi phone, Surprise!!.”

The post was immediately flooded with fans being impressed with the unfeigned moment.

“This is so beautiful. Nothing in the world like a sister,” singjay Tami Chin commented.

“It’s the bond for me,” another wrote.

“Awwww this so sweet congrats to your sister Aunty Spice,” someone added.

This isn’t Spice first grand gesture for her sister that she shared with her fans. In January last year, she brought her a brand new car for her birthday.

“I love you sis, we grew up head and tail sleeping on one bed together, we struggled together, cried together, fight with each other and we sure as hell gonna share our success together,” Spice at the time.