Spice thanks Bounty Killer for launching her career

Bounty Killer is often credited as the man who launched the careers of quite a few dancehall acts, including Vybz Kartel.

But how many of you knew that he was also the one who put the Queen of the Dancehall Spice on the scene? The ever grateful Spice made the revelation on her Instagram account after Bounty Killer appeared on her talk show recently.

â€œHereâ€™s the man who first handed me a Microphone Ÿ¤ when I ended up on his stage in a Lyric Clash at age 16 yupÂ @grunggaadzillaÂ you know my story not just my glory,â€ she captioned a photo of the two together.

She told her more than three million followers just how much Bounty killer has always believed in her.

â€œYou told me of my greatness before I even knew it and to this day itâ€™s what inspired me to be so BOLD â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸ 20 years ago you told me Iâ€™d be who I am today, do you have any idea how deep that is. Thank you, thank you, thank you,â€ she said.

â€œMi know mi tired fi tell you how much I love you, but Iâ€™ll continue to remind you every chance I get â€œMI LOVE YUH BADâ€.

And Bounty Killer graciously received her praises in the comments section.

â€œI know I know I know Grace but thanks for always reminding me though and youâ€™re most welcome my darling Iâ€™m so happy to be a part of ur illustrious story and u are always and forever grateful stay graceful,â€ he wrote.