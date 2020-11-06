Splitsville! Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr end engagement

Lamar Odom and personal trainer Sabrina Parr are no

longer engaged.

Parr shared the news to Instagram Wednesday.

In her IG stories, she said “Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” she wrote about her split from the former NBA player. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

The pair were engaged for a year, and even had an engagement part in September.

“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through,” she said.

“I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved.”

Odom, who was previously married to reality star Khloe Kardashian, has had issues with substance abuse and almost died in 2015 after he was found unconscious at the Love Ranch brothel outside of Las Vegas.